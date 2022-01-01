Go
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

3212 E Cactus Rd

Popular Items

Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
The Early Riser$11.49
Egg sandwich with two fried eggs, your choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage, plus Cheddar cheese on a fresh-baked bagel. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Original Jewish Sliders$15.99
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Corned Beef$19.79
Corned Beef served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Famous Corned Beef$19.99
Our famous corned beef, broiled red potatoes, cabbage & fresh baked Irish soda bread. Includes Lovey’s Leprechaun dessert!
Homemade Soups | Quart$10.99
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Pastrami Full$17.99
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Pastrami 1/2$12.49
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Two Egg Breakfast$9.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Location

3212 E Cactus Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
