Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.
3212 E Cactus Rd
Popular Items
Location
3212 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Taphouse Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Joy Bus Diner
Breakfast/Lunch
32 Shea
A local favorite for 10 years! 32 Shea is a flex concept in the heart of Phoenix, featuring a place of convenience by day with an espresso bar and café serving hand-crafted drinks, breakfast and lunch, while nights are spent as an intimate lounge with full-service dinner. It’s like two different places all in one! If you can't stay, our drive thru window serves our entire menu to those pressed for time, OR pick up your online order inside our restaurant. No matter what time of day, it's your 32 Shea! Local Places. Happy Faces. ™