Chompie's - Scottsdale

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

9301 East Shea Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Corned Beef$19.79
Corned Beef served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Original Jewish Sliders$15.99
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Corned Beef Full$17.99
Classic New York Presentation. Must Have! Served with choice of side
Pastrami Full$17.99
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Famous Corned Beef$19.99
Our famous corned beef, broiled red potatoes, cabbage & fresh baked Irish soda bread. Includes Lovey’s Leprechaun dessert!
Homemade Soups | Pint$6.49
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Turkey Full$15.99
Roasted Daily. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Homemade Soups | Quart$10.99
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
See full menu

Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

