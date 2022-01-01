Go
Chompie's - Tempe

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

1160 East University Drive



Popular Items

Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
All American Breakfast$13.79
Three eggs, two jumbo sausage links, two strip bacon, and hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Original Jewish Sliders$15.99
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Homemade Soups | Quart$10.99
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
The Early Riser$11.49
Egg sandwich with two fried eggs, your choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage, plus Cheddar cheese on a fresh-baked bagel. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
Wall Street Bagel$10.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Pastrami Full$17.99
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Cabo Skillet$13.99
Home fries topped with cilantro, green chiles, jalapeños, tomato, onion, bell peppers, scallions, and melted Jalapeno Jack cheese, Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Homemade Soups | Pint$6.49
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Location

1160 East University Drive

Tempe AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
