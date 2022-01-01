Go
Toast

Chomp

Burger. Sandwiches. Beer.

117 Ives Street

Popular Items

Classic Smash Burger$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
Wings$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo
House Burger$15.00
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Mac and Cheese$6.00
White cheddar mac and cheese
Fries$4.00
French fries, served with house ketchup
Smoky Bandit Melt$16.00
Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños
Cajun Butter Fried Chicken$16.00
Garlic butter dipped fried chicken with shrettuce, tomato, bacon, and Cajun ranch
Boneless Wings$13.00
Crispy Buttermilk fried boneless tenders tossed in your choice house made sauces; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean, Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
Chomp Hot Chicken$16.00
Southern fried chicken, Chomp hot chicken sauce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles, shredded iceberg
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
Location

117 Ives Street

Providence RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
