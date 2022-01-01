Go
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill

Come in and enjoy! We are more than just BBQ, we serve daily special everyday.

12960 Hwy 27 N

Popular Items

1 Chicken Tender Only$1.10
Chicken Tender Plate$9.50
4 Hand Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenders served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
BBQ Pork Plate$9.50
Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
French Fries$2.00
Crinkle Cut Fries w/ Seasoned Salt
Banana Pudding$2.75
Homemade Banana Pudding
Cheeseburger$5.50
6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles
Killer Potato$7.00
Hamburger Steak Plate$9.00
8 oz Hamburger Steak Patty Topped w/ onions, served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich$4.50
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Pork
Catfish Fillets Plate$10.00
Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Catfish served w/ 3 Sides of your choice & Hushpuppies
Location

Chickamauga GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
