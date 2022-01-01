Go
Choo Choo Express Food Truck

Choo Choo Express is a mobile unit that specializes in corporate events, weddings and birthdays.

655 Osburn Road

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak$7.50
5 oz portion of shaved beef served on hoagie roll with peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Killer Potato$7.50
Baked Potato covered with meat, sauce, butter, cheese and sour cream served with toast
French Fries$2.50
Loaded Mac & Cheese$7.50
Creamy Mac & Cheese covered with BBQ Pork and sauce
Rib Plate$12.00
4 Rib bones served with 3 sides and toast
BBQ Quesadilla$8.00
12 in flour tortilla with BBQ pork or Chicken covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Tender Plate$10.00
Fried chicken tenders served with 3 sides, dipping sauce and toast
Pork Plate$10.00
6 oz portion of bbq pork served with 3 sides and toast
Killer French Fries$7.50
French Fries covered with meat, sauce, butter, cheese and sour cream served with toast
Location

655 Osburn Road

Chickamauga GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
