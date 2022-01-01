Go
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

Who you callin' Chook?!

4340 East 8th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
Chicken BLAT$10.95
Our killer chicken salad, sliced bacon, avocado, sliced beefsteak tomato, and romaine on a toasted Fudmill sesame roll.
Rose Glass$7.50
Party Chook Wedges$17.95
Organic Colorado Potatoes crisped on our grill, tossed in butter and our signature Chook Chicken Salt. (gluten free). Serves 4 to 6.
Bone Broth (1qt)$5.95
Rich and nurturing bone broth, simmered for hours using our charred Chook bones and veg. Deep rich flavors. The perfect start to the day. (GF)
Single Slider$3.75
One slider with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
Rose 4 oz$5.25
Party Charred Mixed Veggies$17.95
Charred Carrots, Broccoli, and Cauliflower tossed in Lemon Tahina Dressing and topped with Cashew Dukkah spices. (Vegan). Serves 4 to 6.
Party Mashers & Gravy$17.95
Mashed Potatoes with shallot butter and Gravy that will make your Grandma jealous. Serves 4 to 6.
Location

DENVER CO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
