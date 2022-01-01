Go
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C

Popular Items

Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Quarter White$8.95
One breast and wing served on the bone. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce served on the side.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
Pulled Chicken Sliders$10.75
Three sliders with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls. Only one sauce selection per order, please!
Chook for Four$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Masher & Gravy$5.95
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Whole Chicken$19.50
One whole rotisserie chicken served on the bone. Comes with your choice of two dipping sauces served on the side. Want us to carve the chicken for you? Let us know how many pieces you want.
Chook for You$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Location

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C

Greenwood Village CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
