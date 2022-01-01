Go
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St

Popular Items

Chook Chop (entree)$13.25
Bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and hard boiled egg tossed with mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette and sheepskyr ranch dressing. (Gluten Free).
Chook for You$11.95
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Mac & Cheese$6.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
Chook Wedges$6.50
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Winter Beets & Berries Salad (entree)$13.25
Grilled red and gold beets, mixed greens, kale, charred romaine, romaine, blueberries, dried cherries, balsamic onions, parmesan, delicata squash, sweet potatoes, spiced nuts, balsamic vinaigrette (V, GF)
Chook for Four$51.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Whole Chicken$19.95
One whole rotisserie chicken served on the bone. Comes with your choice of two dipping sauces served on the side. Want us to carve the chicken for you? Let us know how many pieces you want.
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
See full menu

Location

2501 Dallas St

Aurora CO

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

