Chook Charcoal Chicken

Who you calling Chook?!

1300 S Pearl St

Popular Items

Masher & Gravy$5.95
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Quarter White$8.95
One breast and wing served on the bone. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce served on the side.
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Chook for You$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
Whole Chicken$19.50
One whole rotisserie chicken served on the bone. Comes with your choice of two dipping sauces served on the side. Want us to carve the chicken for you? Let us know how many pieces you want.
Chook for Four$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Charred Mixed Veg$5.75
Charred carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower, lemon tahina, dukkah spice blend and cashews (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Location

1300 S Pearl St

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
