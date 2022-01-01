Go
Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly

13966 Metrotech Dr.

Popular Items

Extra Radish$1.00
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Regular Fries$5.00
Fried Chicken$13.00
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection
Curly Fries$5.00
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Snow Onion$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Rice$2.00
Location

Chantilly VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
