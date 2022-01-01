Go
Choong Man Chicken - Davie

Choong Man’s Korean-style fried chicken is ultra crispy and addictively good. Our chefs worked hard to perfect unique recipes you won’t find anywhere else. Try our signature tikkudak chicken, which we fry then bake in a charcoal grill for extra crisp and a smoky flavor. We strive to create an exceptional dining experience one plate of chicken at a time.

4900 South University Drive #100

Popular Items

Drumsticks (5 pcs)$9.99
Tenders (1 lb)$13.99
10 Wings (Drums and Flats)$14.99
Ketchup Packet
Half Chicken (6-7 pcs)$12.99
Garlic Soy Chicken$15.99
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Fried Chicken$13.99
Classic and Crispy chicken fried to perfection
Curly Fries$5.99
Garlic Spicy Chicken$15.99
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Location

Davie FL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
