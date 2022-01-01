Go
Toast

Choong Man Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

2180 pleasant hill rd suit B18

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2180 pleasant hill rd suit B18

Duluth GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slutty Vegan - Gwinnett

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Poker Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston