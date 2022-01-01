Go
Choong Man Chicken

Come in and enjoy!
*Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Original Curry$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Original Garlic Soy$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Original Garlic Spicy$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Snow Onion Chicken Burger$10.00
Fried Shirimp(9pc)$13.00
Lemon Wasabi Chicken Burger$10.00
Garlic Spicy Chicken Burger$10.00
Original Fried$13.00
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection
Location

3180 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

