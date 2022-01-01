Chop Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1% Surcharge added to all checks to
support Community Kitchen's Dining for
Justice, providing meals for our
underserved neighbors
190 4th St
Popular Items
Location
190 4th St
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Square Pie Guys
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland
Shiba Ramen
Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!