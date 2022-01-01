Go
Chop Bar

1% Surcharge added to all checks to
support Community Kitchen's Dining for
Justice, providing meals for our
underserved neighbors

190 4th St

Popular Items

Classic Reuben$18.00
House-made pastrami, house-made sauerkraut, Holy Cow swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on Acme dark rye served with pickles and french fries
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scramble eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, home fries
Meatloaf$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, hamhock gravy, sauteed broccolini
Yucatan Grilled Chicken Torta$16.00
Roma tomato, avocado, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Acme torpedo roll, French fries
Beet & Arugula Salad$14.00
Laurel Chanel goat cheese, citrus, smoked pepitas, red wine vinaigrette
Chop Bar Burger$20.00
Cream Co. ground beef, bacon, Roma tomato, avocado, and aioli on an ACME Kaiser roll served with fries
Diet Coke$3.00
Location

190 4th St

Oakland CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
