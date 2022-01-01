Go
A map showing the location of Chop - closed old location

Chop - closed old location

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1

Chandler, AZ 85248

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler AZ 85248

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

No reviews yet

Nourish Your Happiness!

Chop -Chandler

No reviews yet

Modern American Steakhouse

Bottle and Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock Lobster

No reviews yet

Sushi and Grill

Chop - closed old location

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston