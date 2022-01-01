Chop Chop Rice
Come in and enjoy!
NOODLES • STEAKS
3311 82nd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3311 82nd
lubbock TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Something Different Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Lubbock
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
We are a fast casual 100% Mexican restaurant , all our recipes come straight from Mexico. We are fresh , quality & fast service. Taste the difference.
Costa Vida - Lubbock
Fresh food made from scratch!