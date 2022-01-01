Go
Chop Chop Rotisserie

OPEN Sunday 8.8 12:00pm-8:00pm Chopchop rotisserie will will be taking a planned temporary hiatus from dine in & take out service starting August 9th, 2020. Thank you all for your loyal and continued support!
follow us at chopchoprotisserie.com in the coming weeks events & updates! Take good care of yourselves and your Ohana! We will see you soon!

438 Hobron Lane

Popular Items

Rotisserie Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Rotisserie Brussels Sprouts with your choice of Smoky, Thai(contains fish sauce) or Rosemary,Thyme, red wine vinaigrette
Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce$15.00
slow roasted short rib w/Hoisin sauce
includes side salad & choice of white/brown rice or potatoes
Family Meal Whole Chicken$23.50
A Whole Rotisserie Chicken with side salad Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side & one Cold side
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate$13.00
with pineapple chimichurri
side salad & choice of white rice/brown rice or potatoes
MOTHER'S DAY Sunday(5/10) Prime Rib 24oz Family Meal$53.00
Family Meal Short Ribs$36.00
1 lb. of shortrib w/Hoisin BBQ sauce
side salad, Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side and one Cold side
Family Prime Rib 16 oz with au jus, horseradish sauce & sides$35.00
1 lb. of slow roasted prime rib with au jus, horseradish sauce, side salad, choice of white rice, brown rice or potatoes and 1 hot side and 1 cold side
Rotisserie Cauliflower$4.00
choose Smoky, Thai (contains fish sauce) or Rosemary,Thyme,red wine vinaigrette
Friday - Family Meal St Louis style BBQ Ribs$36.00
Full rack with side salad & choice of white/brown rice or potatoes
& 1 Hot side dish
& 1 Cold side dish
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Location

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
