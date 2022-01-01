Go
Chop Shop

Skillfully Crafted, Quickly Served

3150 South Broadway

Popular Items

Grilled Achiote Salmon$19.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sauteed Mixed Vegtables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken$17.50
Creamy Hummus, Cous Cous, Romesco Sauce, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Shallot, Feta, Dill
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
with Nuac Cham & Ginger Dill Yogurt
Gluten Friendly- Brussels Sprouts share fryer
Chop Shop Burger$14.00
House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Spicy Aioli, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
48 Hour Slow-Cooked Short Rib$23.00
Grilled Baby Carrots, Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Pickled Onions, 3 Peppercorn Hoisin Demi Glace
Smoked Chicken Pastrami$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Southwestern Slaw
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$17.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
Grilled Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$17.50
House Ground Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Whipped Potatoes, Mango BBQ, Beer Battered Onion Rings
**New** Shanghai French Dip$16.00
Pork Confit, Peppers, Onions, Provolone, Spicy Aioli, Soft Hoagie Bun, Green Onion/Cilantro, 5 Spice Jus
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
