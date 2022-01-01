Go
Chop Shop

We offer the full scope of our menu for pickup!!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2033-35 W North Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Breast$11.00
Hot Turkey$15.00
Fresh house-made oven-roasted turkey breast, au jus, provolone. Optional choice of Hot Giardinera or Sweet Peppers
Skirt Steak$22.00
Roasted Broccolini$8.00
Prosciutto Wrapped, Charred Lemon Wedge
OG Kale salad$15.00
kale, shaved crimini, sliced pear, dried cranberries, spiced candied pecans, pecorino, white balsamnic vinaigrette
Salmon$29.00
Miso Ginger Glazed Salmon, Parsnip Puree, Baby Bok Choy
Sriracha Chicken Burger$17.00
House-ground patty, arugula, pickled red onion, provolone, sriracha aioli, brioche, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2033-35 W North Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
