Dimo's Pizza

We see pizza as our crispy, chewy, edible passion – a platform on which we can imagine all our culinary ambitions. And we believe that our pizza can only be as relevant, radical and creative as the people who make it, support it and love it. As a people-centric company, every decision we make comes from our employees and stakeholders. We believe that our values are the DNA of our company because they are the DNA of our employees. We hire our staff based on their alignment with these Core Values and a passion for community engagement. As a result, though we operate as a for-profit entity, we utilize tenets from not-for-profit businesses in our operations by combining profit maximization with a focus on societal improvement.

