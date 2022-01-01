Go
Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140

Popular Items

The Crabby Crab$14.95
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Surimi, Cucumber, Pomegranate Arils, Unagi Sauce
Create Your Own Burrito/Bowl$12.95
Choose from 1-2 proteins, up to 7 free toppings, unlimited premium add on toppings, 1-2 sauce choices, 1-2 crunch choices
The Mad Tuna$12.95
Spicy Ground Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeno, Masago, Spicy Mayo
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Rice Vinegar Cucumbers, Topped with Furikake
"The Local" by @SUMFOODIE$18.95
Salmon, Jumbo Lump Crab, Cucumber, Masago, Cranberries, Red Cabbage, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Crisps, Red Pepper Flakes, Fried Garlic Sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
All Organic Chicken, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso).
Tossed in a sauce of your choice!
The Hot Chick$12.95
Spicy Organic Chicken, Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Sweet Chili Sauce
The Pineapple Express$14.95
Salmon, Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Edamame, Tempura Flakes, Unagai Sauce
The Firecracker$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
The High Roller$14.95
Organic Chicken, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Spring Mix, Carrots, Wasabi Aioli
Location

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
