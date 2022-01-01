Go
Consumer pic

Chop House Burger Dallas

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1501 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75201

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

French Fries$2.75
Shoestring Potatoes, Simply Salted
Fried Pickles$4.75
Hand Buttered, Cajun Buttermilk Ranch
Chop House Burger$6.75
White Truffle Sauce, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce
Hot Chick$8.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions
Billie Jean Melt$7.75
Grilled Chicken, Texas Toast, American Cheese, Onions, Jalapeno
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
Simply Salted
Truffle Fries$4.50
White Truffle Oil, PArmesan, Fresh Parsley
El Luchador$9.50
Grilled Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Tostada, Pickled Red Onions
Bob Marley$8.75
Jerk Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Mango Salsa, Home Lime Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.75
Angus Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeno, Steak Sauce, Chipotle Mayo
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1501 Main Street, Dallas TX 75201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Saturday Morning - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hospitality Sweet

No reviews yet

A boutique bakery and cafe located in the heart of Downtown Dallas, The Hospitality Sweet offers breakfast, lunch, sweets, a full espresso bar, and catering. Life is Sweet!

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

No reviews yet

The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

Taco Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Chop House Burger Dallas

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston