CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.

411 1st Street SE

Popular Items

The Original Burger$10.00
1/2 pound Black Angus Beef Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Your Choice of Cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Chophouse Salad$12.00
Marinated grilled Chicken, Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Sweet Corn, Cilantro, Red Onion, and Mixed Cheese.
Grilled Caesar Salad$9.00
Premium romaine grilled and drizzled with creamy Caesar dressing, then topped with Parmesan, fried capers and house-made croutons
House Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, mixed cheese, and house-made croutons
The Iowa Burger$12.00
1/2 pound Black Angus Beef, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Iowa Bacon, Grilled Sweet Corn, A Fried Egg, and choice of Cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Seasoned and Grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, served on a ciabata hoagie with house made cajun remoulade sauce
Chophouse Bowl$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, cilantro lime jasmine rice, spiced black beans, roasted red peppers, grilled sweet corn, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, red onion, fresh cilantro and house-made avocado basil sauce
The Big Amos$14.00
Breaded and lightly fried Pork tenderloin served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Asparagus Fries$10.00
Crispy parmesan crusted spear served with house-made buttermilk ranch. A Chophouse orginal.
Chili
Premium beef chili topped with green onions, jalapeno, mixed cheese, and sour cream.
Location

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
