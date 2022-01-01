CHOPHOUSE RESERVE
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
401 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids IA 52401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Coffee Emporium - CR - 220 3rd Ave SE
No Reviews
220 3rd Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids
PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurant
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids - NewBo
4.1 • 1,042
1125 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurant