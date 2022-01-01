Go
CHOP N FRESH

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

291 Rele Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Elote Bowl$11.50
warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
Sweet Bowl Alabama$12.50
wild rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, almonds, local goat cheese, roasted chicken, balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Caesar$12.50
shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, roasted chicken, parmesan crisps, fresh lime squeeze, caesar dressing
Cobb Boom$14.00
shredded kale, chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, raw corn, avocado, roasted chicken, egg, blue cheese dressing
Wholey Moley$12.00
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, fresh lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
Falafel N Love$13.00
shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pita chips*, red onion, housemade hummus, baked falafel, cucumber tahini yogurt
Southwestern$13.50
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted chicken, tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette
Custom Salad$8.50
Korean BBQ Bowl$12.50
wild rice, baby spinach, bean sprouts, roasted mushrooms, egg, shredded carrots, cucumber, roasted chicken, raw beets, nori furikake, korean bbq dressing*
Mountain Brook AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
