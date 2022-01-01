Go
1100B Stratton Ave

Avg 4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Zombie$20.00
Bright tropical flavors of fassionola, lemon, lime, Jamaican rum, and flaming cinnamon. Limit one per guest. (2 cocktails)
Sm Hurricane$20.00
Sweeping through Mexico with gale-force winds, this drink picks up tequila, pomegranate, passionfruit, and pineapple then swizzles them all together. (2 cocktails)
Sm Mai Tai$20.00
A bold blend of rums, bolstered by a stash of Island X spices, celebrate the time tested favorite, by the end you'll be island ready. (2 cocktails)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1100B Stratton Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

