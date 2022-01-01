Go
Chopping Block Steakhouse

Serving the finest cuts of meat
That's why we serve the highest quality food and serve it up with a big helping of Western hospitality. Our steaks are hand-cut, hand-seasoned and carefully prepared. Our burgers are thick and juicy, our BBQ is freshly smoked. So no matter what you're in the mood for, we have the delicious, legendary Western fare to match your appetite and the genuine service to boot.

STEAKS

1156 hwy 71 south • $$

Avg 4.2 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Steakhouse Burger$9.49
Side of Sauteed Mushrooms$1.99
Chicken Strips$11.99
12 oz Ribeye$24.99
10 oz New York Strip$20.99
Grilled Salmon$17.99
Oreo Pie$4.99
Triple Decker Club$9.99
8 oz Sirloin$15.99
Large Potato Soup$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1156 hwy 71 south

Mena AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

