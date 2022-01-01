Go
Toast

Chops and Hops

High quality food, wide selection of the best craft beers & a warm, welcoming staff. Also offering a 50 person banquet space for any event. Come in and enjoy!

2 south Main Street Suite 112

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2 south Main Street Suite 112

Watkinsville GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butcher and Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doughby's Pizza and More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

No reviews yet

Southern Fun Dining

Catch 22 - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston