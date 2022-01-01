Chops and Hops
High quality food, wide selection of the best craft beers & a warm, welcoming staff. Also offering a 50 person banquet space for any event. Come in and enjoy!
2 south Main Street Suite 112
Location
Watkinsville GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
