Go
Toast

Chop Shop Taco

Tacos and snacks ready to go!

TACOS

1008 Madison St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

two tacos and side$13.50
pork taco$4.00
slow roasted pork, topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, cilantro, pineapple pico
GF
soft corn tortilla
chorizo taco$4.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
shredded chicken taco$4.50
Citrus-ginger marinated chicken with ginger, salsa verde, cilantro and chihuahua cheese
GF
soft corn tortilla
brisket taco$5.50
slow roasted brisket with cilantro, radish, and salsa rosa,
soft corn tortilla
3 crunchy tacos$9.50
3 crunchy chorizo-beef tacos with cheddar jack cheese, chipotle salsa, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo
fried fish taco (on a flour tortilla)$5.00
masa fried tilapia over a chipotle slaw, topped with cucumber pico
fried shrimp taco (on flour tortilla)$4.50
fried shrimp over cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro, aquacate sauce
chips + guacamole$6.50
Corn tortilla chips with guacamole
burrito$13.50
rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1008 Madison St.

Alexandria VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Majestic To-Go

No reviews yet

The Majestic Easter Dinner To Go is available!

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

The Peoples Drug

No reviews yet

Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.

ESP Tea & Coffee

No reviews yet

To our canine parents, please leave a note on your online order and we'll bring your order out to you! Only service animals are allowed within ESP Tea and Coffee's premises. Thank you for your understanding and patronage!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston