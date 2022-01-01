Go
Toast

Chopsmith

Made from Scratch

SALADS • SANDWICHES

11 District Square SW • $$

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)

Popular Items

Wharf Louis$18.00
lump crab meat, grilled wild shrimp, grilled avocado, bacon, gourmet greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black olives, louie dressing
California Turkey Club$12.00
grilled multigrain bread, house roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, lemon herb aioli
Build Your Own Salad / Bowl$10.00
Baja$16.00
grilled shrimp, grilled avocado, gourmet greens, brown rice, mango, black bean & corn salad, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, jalapeño line vinaigrette, chipotle crema
Mediterranean$15.00
grilled halloumi cheese, gourmet greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, kalamata olives, red onion, red radish, feta, hummus, grilled bread, sumac & za'atar seasoning, greek dressing
Grilled Kale Caesar$12.00
grilled kale, sliced romaine hearts, hard boiled egg, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, house made croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Avocado$12.00
toasted brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
Tropical Chicken$14.00
teriyaki chicken, coconut jasmine rice, pineapple slaw, mango, cucumber, gourmet greens, peanuts, watermelon radish, toasted coconut, cilantro, mint, house citrus dressing
The Chopsmith$16.00
grilled flank steak, gourmet greens, roasted potatoes, sliced tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, carrots, watermelon radish, caramelized onions, house made croutons, parmesan peppercorn dressing
Salmon & Grilled Avocado$16.00
roasted salmon, grilled avocado, seasoned quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, broccoli, roasted mushrooms & onion, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

11 District Square SW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pearl Street Warehouse

No reviews yet

Pearl Street Warehouse is D.C's new all-American, live music destination with a full bar and diner, and relaxed vibes.

Del Mar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Colada Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

No reviews yet

Located just off of the Potomac River, patrons enjoy sweeping waterfront views while enjoying the freshest East and West coast oysters, local seafood favorites, seasonal soft shell crabs, plus urban beach food classics like our signature po’boys, and award winning lobster rolls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston