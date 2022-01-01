Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

100 Park Avenue • $$

Avg 3.6 (165 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

100 Park Avenue

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

11 - Daintree Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1001-take31

No reviews yet

Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston