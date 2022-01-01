Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

1450 Broadway • $$

Avg 4 (57 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1450 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sophie's Cuban

No reviews yet

Serving up NYC's Favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!

Irving Farm New York

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beatnic - Fashion District

No reviews yet

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

Go! Go! Curry!

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston