Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.7 (8067 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
