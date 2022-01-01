Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
853 Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
853 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!
The Grey Dog
Come in and enjoy!
Numero 28 - East Village
Italian Pizzeria and Bar restaurant
Ruby's Cafe
Ruby's Cafe, Est. 2003