Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

14 Lawrence St • $$

Avg 3.9 (382 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

14 Lawrence St

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Scaramella's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cookery

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support!

Hudson Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston