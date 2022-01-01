Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

901 E Cary St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

901 E Cary St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kabana Rooftop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

No reviews yet

Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guest with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas style plates.

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parterre

No reviews yet

Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston