Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image
Salad

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

5333 Reviews

$$

2126 Abbott Martin Rd

Nashville, TN 37215

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm

Location

2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville TN 37215

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Kalamata's

No reviews yet

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Green Hills Grille

No reviews yet

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

orange star4.6 • 5333 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston