Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

141 Commerce Square Place

No reviews yet

Location

141 Commerce Square Place

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands

No reviews yet

Freshly brewed drinks, a small batch at a time!

The Grilled Oyster Co.

No reviews yet

A neighborhood favorite specializing in fresh oysters, local seafood & lobster. Inviting dining room, full bar & patio seating year round. Come visit soon!

Coal Fire Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston