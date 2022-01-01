Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

853 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1469 reviews)

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

853 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
