Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
597 Reviews
$$
3655 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30342
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
3655 Roswell Road, Atlanta GA 30342
Nearby restaurants
Cafe West
Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.
Brack's Kitchen
Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.
KarmaFarm
Thanks for Supporting A Local Family Business!
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.