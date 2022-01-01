Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image
Salad

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

597 Reviews

$$

3655 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30342

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

3655 Roswell Road, Atlanta GA 30342

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cafe West

No reviews yet

Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.

Brack's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.

KarmaFarm

No reviews yet

Thanks for Supporting A Local Family Business!

Arden's Garden

No reviews yet

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

orange star4.5 • 597 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston