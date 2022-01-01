Salad
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
11805 Reviews
$$
4125 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
4125 Park Rd, Charlotte NC 28209
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Legion Brewing
Come on in and enjoy!
Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa is an Italian-style eatery with Artisan pizza, hot and cold antipasti, housemade pasta, wood-fired meats, fresh seafood, specialty cocktails, craft beer, and well – chosen Italian wines.
Cantina 1511- Park Rd
Come in and enjoy!
Suárez Bakery
Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center