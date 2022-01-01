Chopt Creative Salad Co
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
4724 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Location
4724 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
Kiskeya Cocktails & Eats
Come back and see us soon!
Farm Burger
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!
Alon's Bakery and Market
Come in and enjoy!