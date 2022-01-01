Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

116 S Ridge St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2403 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

116 S Ridge St

Rye Brook NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fortina Rye Ridge

No reviews yet

straightforward italian cooked in wood-fired ovens

Fortina Catering / Off Site

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Villa rustica trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosina's

No reviews yet

Rosina's serves handmade pasta, crispy pizzas and Italian appetizers in a lively atmosphere. The bar features specialty cocktails prepared by expert bartenders.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston