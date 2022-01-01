Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

54 Spring Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1539 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

54 Spring Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

​Essential Milanese cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston