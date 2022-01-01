Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
212 S Tryon Street
Location
212 S Tryon Street
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Essex Bar & Bistro
Modern Global Cuisine
The Yolk - Uptown
We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.
SC Cafe @ 7th
Southern favorites and quick bites in an Urban Foodhall . Meet us at the SC Cafe@7th for a quick bite or sweet treat!
Prohibition
Come in and enjoy!