Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

708 Montgomery Hwy

No reviews yet

Location

708 Montgomery Hwy

Vestavia Hills AL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Havin' a good time!

Baumhower's Victory Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ono Poke - Homewood

No reviews yet

Hawaiin Style Poke Bowls Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston