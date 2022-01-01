Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
160 Maple Ave. W • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
160 Maple Ave. W
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
Gotta get to Plaka!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0284
Nothing Bundt Cakes
TeaDM Mini
Come enjoy some of the finest boba tea Virginia has to offer!
Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 11am -9pm
Fri-Sat: 10am-10pm
Sunday: 10am-9pm
BUBBLE MOCHI
Come in and enjoy!