Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
225 Liberty Street
Location
225 Liberty Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Sauce Pizzeria
Sauce Pizzeria is the nostalgic pizza parlor from Everyday Hospitality offering a selection of New York style thin crust pies. Toppings include Classic Cheese, Vodka, and Pepperoni
Sant Ambroeus
Come in and enjoy!
Seamore's
Come in and enjoy!