Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

301 North Harrison Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (247 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

301 North Harrison Street

Princeton NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf Taco - Princeton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

The Blue Bears Special Meals

No reviews yet

Whole quiches, tarts ,large quantities and special events , please call us : 609 454 3049. Thank you !

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston