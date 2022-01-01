Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1601 Willow Lawn Drive • $$

Avg 4.1 (528 reviews)

Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

1601 Willow Lawn Drive

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
